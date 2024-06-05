Polymesh (POLYX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.07 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $233.90 million and approximately $40.07 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,057,663,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,057,397,981.139957 with 852,150,858.957084 in circulation. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/."

