PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $527.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00119300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

