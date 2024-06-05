PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$27.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSK. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 1.3 %

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 3,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00. Also, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$26.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$120.70 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

