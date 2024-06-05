Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAL. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 1.0 %

About Proficient Auto Logistics

NASDAQ PAL opened at $15.11 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.