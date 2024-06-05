Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Sells $190,233.50 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 332,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,737,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 312,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $15,701,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $10,356,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,019,000 after acquiring an additional 123,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

