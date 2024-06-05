ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.89

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.89 and last traded at $92.84, with a volume of 1251573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.14.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,653,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,664,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $17,182,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $12,094,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

