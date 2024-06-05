ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.56

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.56 and last traded at $130.58, with a volume of 208595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.81.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $3,274,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $646,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $702,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

