ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 16,871,498 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
