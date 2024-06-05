ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 16,871,498 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $21,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $12,115,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $10,428,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 474,067 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

