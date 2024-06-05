Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 7.9%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.63. 377,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 644,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $707,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

