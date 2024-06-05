Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Proto Labs Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRLB opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $767.45 million, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

