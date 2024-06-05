Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3,350.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.65% of Cactus worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 221,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Down 0.1 %

Cactus stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 390,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,759 shares of company stock worth $31,027,489. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

