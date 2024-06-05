Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,099.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,039 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after buying an additional 1,673,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 348,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $4,941,000. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,439,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,198,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,161,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

