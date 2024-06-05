Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,944 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Integer were worth $28,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 497.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 446,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $18,697,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 12.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 97,851 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $9,155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 50.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 85,711 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 269,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,031. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,415 shares of company stock worth $1,947,747 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.