Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $21.91 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.10, for a total value of $1,103,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.10, for a total transaction of $1,103,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,899 shares of company stock worth $14,937,179. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $483.92. The stock had a trading volume of 133,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,000. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $500.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

