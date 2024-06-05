Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $25.59 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2,195.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,063 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $25,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 114,533.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.97. 174,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,320. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

