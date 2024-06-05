Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $26.30 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2,196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.68% of Quaker Chemical worth $26,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KWR traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.06. 74,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,703. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.88.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

