Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 469,294 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 345.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 469,294 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 219,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,727,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,665,578. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

