Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 836,058 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10,131.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 844,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 836,058 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 26,024,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,120,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

