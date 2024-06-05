Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,705 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $33,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

NYSE RBC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.37. 183,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

