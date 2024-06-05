Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Greif, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Greif in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Greif has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.98 per share, with a total value of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,727 and have sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.