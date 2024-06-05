Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Lowered by Analyst

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CAVA Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.59. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

