Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Cut by Zacks Research

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $9.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.53. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $40.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $39.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $12.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $44.52 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,408.49 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,341.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,249.49.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

