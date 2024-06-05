Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Caleres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CAL opened at $33.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.90. Caleres has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. Caleres’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,936. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,052,000 after buying an additional 667,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

