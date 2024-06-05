Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $27,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,958. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of QRVO traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

