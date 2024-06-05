QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $235.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as high as $210.61 and last traded at $209.90. 3,448,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,869,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.37.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Tesla Stock is Under Pressure and at Risk of a Deep Implosion
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.