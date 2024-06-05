Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $232.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

