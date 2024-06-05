Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.94. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 231 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

