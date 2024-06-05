RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.78

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 96753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

RadNet Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after buying an additional 163,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,211,000 after buying an additional 152,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

