Raymond James Upgrades Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) to “Outperform”

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

GROY stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $227.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. Analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

