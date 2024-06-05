Raymond James Weighs in on EQB Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of EQB in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.44.

Shares of EQB opened at C$87.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$85.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.83. EQB has a 12 month low of C$65.40 and a 12 month high of C$97.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

