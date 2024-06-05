RBO & Co. LLC Sells 4,922 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Regency Centers makes up approximately 2.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

REG traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,869. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

