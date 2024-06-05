Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.45. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 52,220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,228 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth about $263,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

