Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.70

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 4959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.
Recruit Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.53.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Recruit
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.