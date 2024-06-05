Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $12.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,005.87. The stock had a trading volume of 384,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $946.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $924.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,015.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $53,510,873. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

