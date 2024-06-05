Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is DCF Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 5.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $932,571,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.86.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $53,510,873 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN traded up $15.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,009.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $946.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $924.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $1,009.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

