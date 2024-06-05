Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Raised by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 341,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Regions Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,012,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 348,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $968,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF remained flat at $18.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 942,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

