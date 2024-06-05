Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Down 1%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. 13,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 42,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Rego Payment Architectures Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -0.64.

Get Rego Payment Architectures alerts:

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.