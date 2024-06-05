Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $44.10. 9,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 15,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $41.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

