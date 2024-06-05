Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.33

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Renew Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 1,069.60 ($13.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 672 ($8.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,086 ($13.91). The company has a market capitalization of £846.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,712.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 976.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 895.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNWH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Renew from GBX 1,000 ($12.81) to GBX 1,200 ($15.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

