Renold (LON:RNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.80

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 611537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.40 ($0.77).

Renold Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.67 million, a PE ratio of 896.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Renold

(Get Free Report)

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.