Reviewing Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Fortrea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $288,000.00 2,570.61 -$237.73 million ($4.50) -2.58 Fortrea $3.11 billion 0.72 -$3.40 million ($1.39) -17.90

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -75,737.85% -92.04% -48.44% Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Fortrea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and Fortrea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82 Fortrea 1 4 5 1 2.55

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 198.28%. Fortrea has a consensus target price of $32.78, indicating a potential upside of 31.74%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Fortrea.

Summary

Fortrea beats Viridian Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED. It also provides VRDN-006 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. In addition, the company offers VRDN-006 and VRDN-008 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021.Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

