Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.78

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.78 and last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 96936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.