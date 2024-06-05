Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 2.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $58.69. 1,264,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,262,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,595 shares of company stock worth $297,141. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

