Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $130.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXSM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.58. 151,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,716.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

