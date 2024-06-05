Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE RMT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 92,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,939. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

Insider Activity

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $424,531.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.