Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of RYI opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ryerson has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

