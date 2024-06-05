SALT Price Up 2.8% This Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.99 million and $12,780.18 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,036.11 or 0.99961815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00012666 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00110866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004011 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02159968 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,540.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

