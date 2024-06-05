Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 14,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 177,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a market cap of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

