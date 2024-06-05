Seele-N Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $503,049.48 and approximately $324.92 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010165 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012001 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001267 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,969.24 or 1.00007284 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00012678 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00110517 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004012 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
