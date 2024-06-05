Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.21 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SMTC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. 2,059,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. The business had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.